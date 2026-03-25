Profile

New Jersey-based Jesse Fecker has served as the vice president and head of intellectual property at Theravance Biopharma US since August 2023.

Previously Fecker was head of IP at Ferring Ventures—a division of Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

He was previously an associate at Ropes & Gray and at Choate Hall & Stewart law firms.

He has a PhD in bioinorganic chemistry from Dartmouth College and a Juris Doctor degree from Boston University School of Law.