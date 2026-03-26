Jeffrey Sears
Key details
- Job title: Associate General Counsel & Chief Patent Counsel, Adjunct Professor
- Organisation:Columbia University
- Geography: US
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Mid-level
Profile
Jeff Sears joined the Office of the General Counsel at Columbia University in New York in May 2005. Sears is chief patent counsel for the university.
His practice encompasses all aspects of patent law including prosecution, strategic counselling, licensing and post-licensing compliance, litigation, and legislative and regulatory matters.
Sears holds an SB in physics from MIT, an MA and PhD in physics from Stony Brook University, and a JD from NYU School of Law.
He is admitted to practise law in New York and before the US Patent and Trademark Office.
Comments
“Jeffrey is a highly skilled attorney with critical analysis and risk management skills.”
“Jeff is a seasoned attorney with significant experience in university, federal, and private practice settings—providing high quality legal advice to clients across all aspects of patent law.”