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Jeff Myers

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Key details

  • Job title: Vice President Chief IP Counsel
  • Organisation:Apple
  • Geography: US
  • Type: Non-Contentious
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Chief IP counsel Jeff Myers protects the IP of Apple products and innovations. 

Myers joined the technology giant as the head of patents & designs and progressed as senior director of the intellectual property and licensing team. 

Before Apple he was chief patent counsel at multinational computer software company Adobe. 

Prior to that role, Myers had experience of managing IP matters at several companies and firms for over a decade.


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