Profile

Irina Lyapis is the director of trademark and brand at Australian software company Altassian. She is based in San Francisco.

Lyapis joined the company in 2022 as senior IP counsel from law firm Winston & Strawn.

There, she was a senior associate where she managed global trademark portfolios including clearance, prosecution, enforcement, disputes, and licensing.

Before Winston & Strawn, Lyapis was a trademark associate at de la Pena & Holiday and Fish & Richardson.

As associate editor at the Civil Justice Association of California (CJAC) at the beginning of her legal career, Lyapis examined over 500 tort appellate briefs and identified cases for amicus briefs.