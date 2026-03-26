Profile

Horacio Gutierrez is senior executive vice president & chief legal and global affairs officer at iconic entertainment titan The Walt Disney Company, where he oversees the company’s global legal, regulatory, public policy and government affairs functions and advises executive leadership and the board on strategic matters.

He also leads an international team managing legal and compliance issues across Disney’s worldwide operations.

Gutierrez has played a leading role in global technology policy, intellectual property matters, and major industry licensing agreements.

He serves on the board of the Motion Picture Association.