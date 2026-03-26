Han Sun Lee
Key details
- Job title: Head of IP Group (Senior VP)
- Organisation:LG Energy Solution
- Geography: South Korea
- Type: Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
South Korea-based Han Sun Lee currently serves as head of IP group and senior vice president at LG Energy Solution.
During the late 1990s, as LG Energy Solution was initiating its entry into the lithium-ion battery business, he developed patent strategies for commercialisation.
Since then Lee has been dedicated to establishing a large-scale global patent portfolio actively engaging in global IP litigation and licensing and in other IP value extraction activities.
At this time Lee is committed to further enhancing IP R&D and maximising IP value extraction through the advancement of global intellectual asset management systems.
Comments
“Han Sun Lee has made a significant impact in the business of LG Energy Solution with IP strategy and execution—partnering with many law firms around the globe.”