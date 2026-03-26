Profile

Fortune Shieh, associate general counsel of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, has diverse experience across public service, private practice, and senior corporate leadership.

Starting as a public prosecutor, he went on to serve as deputy director at Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council and director at the Straits Exchange Foundation.

His past roles at TSMC include serving as director of legal and public affairs of TSMC Shanghai, deputy legal director of TSMC North America, and legal director at TSMC headquarters.

Throughout his 17 years at the company he has played an important role in strengthening its legal and IP framework across its global operations.

Fortune has been instrumental in building TSMC’s trade secret programme—including creating a trade secret registration system and implementing intelligent management mechanisms to safeguard sensitive technological information.

He is chairman of the Taiwan Association for Trade Secrets Protection.