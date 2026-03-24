Dirk von Diringshofen
Key details
- Job title: Associate Director Legal & Head of Global Trademarks
- Organisation:Stada Group
- Geography: Germany
- Practice Areas: Trademarks
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Dirk von Diringshofen serves as associate director legal and head of global trademarks at Stada Group, where he leads the company’s trademark function and manages a team of trademark professionals. He is based in Hesse, Germany.In this role, he provides legal support across the group on intellectual property matters—including trademarks, licensing and copyright—while also advising on e-commerce and IT law issues. He also contributes to internal legal training and supports the introduction of legal technology initiatives at the company’s headquarters.Stada Arzneimittel is a pharmaceutical company in the spa town of Bad Vilbel that specialises in consumer healthcare products, generics, and specialty pharma. Before joining Stada, von Diringshofen spent nearly 15 years as an attorney at full-service German law firm Luther, where he focused on IP and information technology law.
Comments
“Dirk couples global trademark leadership with standout communication, turning strategy into fast and coordinated execution.
“He is a great communicator and networker who translates complexity clearly, builds coalitions across marketing, product, e‑commerce, regional teams and external counsel, and is a trusted voice at board level.
“Dirk anticipates platform and artificial intelligence‑driven brand risks, refreshes policies and playbooks early, and spots market‑opening opportunities before they’re obvious.
“He leverages portfolio analytics, automated marketplace takedowns, evidence‑capture workflows and dashboards to boost speed, consistency and cost control.
“In terms of cross‑border discipline, he prioritises enforceability where revenue matters, maintains coherent brand architecture and uses pragmatic filings and coexistence to unlock market access.
“Dirk is results‑focused: he delivers faster clearance and takedowns, leaner portfolios with better coverage‑to‑revenue ratios, and resilient global brand protection.”