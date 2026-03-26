Danny Keenan
Key details
- Job title: Global Head of Patents
- Organisation:Unilever
- Geography: UK
- Practice Areas: Patents
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Danny Keenan is global head of patents at leading UK multinational consumer goods company Unilever.
He leads the global patent team responsible for protecting Unilever’s nutrition innovations.
Keenan initially trained as a chemist and completed a DPhil degree on food biopolymers before joining Unilever in 1996.
He is a past president of the IP Federation and certified as a European patent attorney.