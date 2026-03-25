Daniel Chan
Key details
- Job title: Vice President, Deputy General Counsel & Head of IP
- Organisation:Yangtze Memory Technologies Company
- Geography: US
- Type: Non-Contentious
- Level:Senior-level
Profile
Daniel Chan is head of intellectual property at Yangtze Memory Technologies, where he leads the company’s IP strategy and a growing team of legal professionals supporting its role in the global memory industry.
Chan’s work covers IP portfolio management, litigation, licensing, technology transactions, freedom-to-operate analysis and patent procurement.
He focuses particularly on legal issues in the semiconductor and computer science sectors, helping him to align IP strategy with business objectives.
Comments
“Daniel Chan is a standout in-house IP leader. He sets a global patent strategy for a fast-scaling and complex technology company. He translates cutting-edge technology and manufacturing innovation into a clear multi-jurisdiction IP strategy—which has successfully supported the business through billion-dollar funding rounds.
“Daniel sets a clear direction for the in-house team which puts a strong emphasis on obtaining valuable and robust IP protection for their inventions. In short: he is an excellent in-house IP leader and entirely deserving of recognition in WIPR’s Global In-House Elite 2026.”