Request Trial

Claudia Pappas

ClaudiaPappos-square

Key details

  • Job title: Head of IP Department—Trademark & Brand Protection
  • Organisation:Thyssenkrupp
  • Geography: Germany
  • Practice Areas: Trademarks
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Claudia Pappas joined ThyssenKrupp in 2016 and is the head of the IP team for trademark and brand protection. 

She specialises in IP law.

ThyssenKrupp is a German industrial engineering and steel production company that is the result of the 1999 merger of Thyssen and Krupp. 

Its operational headquarters are in Duisburg and Essen.

Pappas was a partner at the IP law firm Weber & Sauberschwarz in Dusseldorf from 1997 to 2015. 

She graduated in law from University of Freiburg and wrote her thesis at the Max Planck Institute in Freiburg.


Company Latest

Thyssenkrupp counsel: ‘Ten-page opinions? I can’t use them’
Thyssenkrupp counsel: ‘Ten-page opinions? I can’t use them’






More features

HSF Kramer hires patent litigator as partner in Germany
All in a name: Why ‘George Orwell’ cannot be registered as a trademark
Emotional Perception: What next for patent holders?
A fragmented landscape: Bridging the copyright gap in Africa