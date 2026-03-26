Profile

Claudia Pappas joined ThyssenKrupp in 2016 and is the head of the IP team for trademark and brand protection.

She specialises in IP law.

ThyssenKrupp is a German industrial engineering and steel production company that is the result of the 1999 merger of Thyssen and Krupp.

Its operational headquarters are in Duisburg and Essen.

Pappas was a partner at the IP law firm Weber & Sauberschwarz in Dusseldorf from 1997 to 2015.

She graduated in law from University of Freiburg and wrote her thesis at the Max Planck Institute in Freiburg.