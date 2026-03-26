Profile

In December 2025, Chang Sik (Charles) Kim was appointed as executive vice president and head of the licensing team at Samsung Electronics based in Seoul.

Samsung Electronics is a multinational corporation specialising in consumer electronics, semiconductors and home appliances.

Kim previously led the IP team at Samsung Display where he was also executive vice president. Appointed in 2021, he led the company’s global intellectual property strategy—overseeing patent development, litigation and enforcement across its OLED and QD-OLED display technologies for the company’s smartphones and other products and applications.

Before joining Samsung Display, Kim built a career in private practice focusing on patent litigation involving semiconductors, electronics, chemistry and display technologies.

In the US he is admitted to practise in New York and New Jersey, the Federal Circuit and before the United States Patent and Trademarks Office (USPTO). He also serves as vice chairman of the Korea Intellectual Property Association.