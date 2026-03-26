Profile

Bobby Mukherjee is chief counsel for IP and technology law at BAE Systems, where he leads the global intellectual property function. He served as president of the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys (CIPA) for 2025 and sits on the CIPA Council.

Mukherjee has engaged with the UK government and parliamentary processes on IP legislation and international trade agreements, including providing evidence to the UK Parliament on IP provisions within the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

His work has included contributions to discussions surrounding the Intellectual Property Act 2014 in the UK and policy engagement relating to international patent law harmonisation.