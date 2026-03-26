Profile

Barbara Kunič has been head of industrial property for seven years at Krka, a generic pharmaceutical company headquartered in Slovenia with over 100 million customers in more than 70 countries.

Kunič was previously head of Lek Pharmaceuticals in Slovenia, staying on as an IP team lead after Lek became a part of Big Pharma company Sandoz in 2017.

She was vice president of the Institute of Professional Representatives before the European Patent Office (EPI).

Her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology has been a foundation to her career in the pharmaceutical IP field.