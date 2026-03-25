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Aaron Fennimore

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Key details

  • Job title: Senior Director & Assistant General Counsel
  • Organisation:Western Digital
  • Geography: US
  • Practice Areas: Trademarks
  • Level:Senior-level

Profile

Aaron Fennimore is senior director and assistant general counsel at Western Digital, a leading manufacturer and provider of data storage technologies. 

His specialties include a range of brand protection issues such as trademark infringement, filing strategies, and anti-counterfeiting. 

Fennimore has been providing protection and management advice on trademark, copyright, and domain names to clients for over 15 years.

Comments

“Aaron has great strategic vision, leadership, and influence. He is competent with a high level of understanding and executing on the risk management side. He is also personable, open and always willing to make time to mentor/explain.”

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