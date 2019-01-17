Women In IP

Founding partner Flavia Murad-Schaal is a key figure in Brazil's IP space, specialising in areas such as artificial intelligence, algorithms, new copyright framework in digital matters, and platform economies including new financial arrangements such as fintech. Her team handles administrative prosecution and court litigation connected with intangible assets in Brazil and abroad, routinely dealing with legal issues regarding trademarks, patents, trade secrets, software, designs, copyrights and publicity rights. She is manager of the digital and intellectual property law department at CEU Law School, and an adjunct professor at Austral University, in Argentina. She is the author of "Intellectual Property, Internet and Civil Rights" (2016) and has written and co-authored several articles in Brazil and abroad on IP, technology or business law. She is a member of the brands and innovation committee at INTA.