Isabella Cardozo
Key details
- Job title:Partner
- Jurisdiction:Brazil
- Practice area:Unfair Competition, Prosecution, Domain Names
Isabella Cardozo is Daniel Law's head of trademarks and leads the firm's D&I programme. She started at Daniel Law as an intern and became a partner in 2005. She has been instrumental in creating and implementing the firm's long-term D&I policies and initiatives and has led by example, creating a 100% female management team within her trademarks department. Her practice focuses primarily on managing large portfolios and developing corporate strategies for IP development and protection. She acts on behalf of national and international clients before INPI, the Brazilian patent and trademark office.
