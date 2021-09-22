Subscribe

Elizabeth Stewart Bradley

Key details

  • Job title:Law Vice President, Innovation
  • Jurisdiction:United States, US
  • Practice area:Trademarks, Copyright

Elizabeth Stewart Bradley has practised law for more than 20 years and she specialises in trademarks, copyright, social media, domain names, brand management, portfolio management, prosecution and enforcement, and online brand protection.  She served as the vice president and chief trademark counsel for Cadbury for eight years before joining BMS in 2011. She is also an INTA treasurer and member of the association‚Äôs executive committee.  In 2019, she was the co-chair of IP Owners Association‚Äôs Women in IP law committee, where she helped create a mentoring programme for women in law. Bradley co-chaired INTA‚Äôs first virtual Annual Meeting in November 2020, leading a conversation titled ‚ÄúGender Diversity at the Top of Legal Organisations: How Senior Male Attorneys Can Be Strong Allies and Help Champion Concrete Progress Towards Gender Diversity‚Äù.



