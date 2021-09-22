Moïra Truijens

Moira Truijens works across many IP-related matters, including patent litigation, unfair competition, custom matters and commercial contracts. She acts for big international brands but also for smaller businesses and has several clients in the fashion and design sector. In addition to her partnership at Hoogenraad & Haak, she is a deputy judge with the court of appeal in Den Bosch. Truijens represented Hyundai before the Benelux Court of Justice in the appeal of opposition proceedings against Kona. Her professional affiliations include INTA, the International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property, Marques, where she is secretary of the designs team, BMM, the Dutch Association for Copyright Law, and VIEPA.