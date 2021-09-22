Marissa Lasso de la Vega Ferrari heads the IP department at law firm Alfaro Ferrer & Ramirez as well as its consumer protection and data privacy practice group. She was president of the Panamanian Association of Industrial Property from 2016 to 2020 and is a professor of IP law at Santa Maria la Antigua University. She chairs the Panamanian Alliance against Illicit Trade and has been instrumental in creating a campaign against piracy and counterfeiting in Panama.