Annick Mottet Haugaard

Law Vice President, Innovation Elizabeth Stewart Bradley has practised law for more than 20 years and she specialises in trademarks, copyright, social media, domain names, brand management, portfolio management, prosecution and enforcement, and online brand protection. She served as the vice president and chief trademark counsel for Cadbury for eight years before joining BMS in 2011. She is also an INTA treasurer and member of the association‚Äôs executive committee. In 2019, she was the co-chair of IP Owners Association‚Äôs Women in IP law committee, where she helped create a mentoring programme for women in law. Bradley co-chaired INTA‚Äôs first virtual Annual Meeting in November 2020, leading a conversation titled ‚ÄúGender Diversity at the Top of Legal Organisations: How Senior Male Attorneys Can Be Strong Allies and Help Champion Concrete Progress Towards Gender Diversity‚Äù.
Director Gaby Longsworth's practice spans all areas of patent procurement, including domestic and foreign patent preparation and lifecycle management strategies. Her expertise lies primarily in the fields of biotherapeutics, small molecules, biologics, immunotherapy, antibody technologies, microbiome-based technologies, synthetic biology, DNA amplification/PCR, diagnostics, vaccines, viral vectors and drug delivery. She counsels clients in IP due diligence evaluations for raising and investing in growth capital, executing strategic partnerships and M&A transactions, and going public. Longsworth has strong experience in biopharmaceutical inter partes review proceedings before the PTAB. Her professional affiliations include the AIPLA and the Women's Bar Association of the District of Columbia.
Partner, Solicitor D Young & Co Tamsin Holman's IP practice spans 25 years during which she has represented numerous household-name brands, acting on a broad range of contentious IP issues. Holman joined D Young in 2011 and established the firm‚Äôs dispute resolution and legal group. Notable clients include Rolex, Skechers, Lush, and Guinness World Records among others. Holman is involved with a number of IP professional organisations, including INTA, where she has served on sub-committees and task forces within the INTA enforcement committee. She has also held various speaking engagements at legal events, such as the Brussels IP Law Summit, where she spoke on Brexit-related trademark issues, and the Luxury Law Summit.