HSM IP

HSM IP Ltd.

68 Fort Street

PO BOX 31726

Grand Cayman KY1-1107

Cayman Islands

Telephone: +1 345 949 4766

Fax: +1 345 946 8825

Website: www.hsmoffice.com

Huw Moses, Managing Partner - hmoses@hsmoffice.com

Company Profile:

A Wealth of International Experience

We have a wealth of intellectual property knowledge, specialising in the Caribbean, Central and Latin America and offshore jurisdictions. Our broad perspective, practical approach and wealth of international experience allow us to offer unique insight into intellectual property issues globally.

Based in the Cayman Islands and supported by HSM Chambers, our experienced team of attorneys and paralegals deliver first class service to a broad client base which includes major Fortune Global 500 brand owners, international law firms and other specialist IP practices. We have substantial experience in taking action to address the infringement of trade marks and patents and in the conduct of passing-off actions. We are also able to offer investigative services to identify the source of, and distributors of, infringing goods, working closely with police and customs officials as necessary.

The success and growth of our firm are due to our keen understanding of our clients’ need for a comprehensive ‘one-stop shop’ which encompasses a wide range of services, from initial consultation to searches, registrations, annuity payments and monitoring and renewals. Our interactive database helps us to proactively manage each client’s portfolio efficiently and cost effectively in an environmentally friendly and substantially paperless workplace. It also allows us to fulfil specific reporting and invoicing requirements, including multi-currency invoicing and e-billing. We offer a competitive schedule of fixed fees, inclusive of both disbursements and official fees, which means we can provide clients with an accurate estimate of their project costs before embarking on a global filing programme for their portfolio.

HSM IP provides worldwide intellectual property services, specialising in the following regions and jurisdictions:

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Argentina

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

Bolivia

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Caribbean Netherlands

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Cuba

Curacao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

EU

Fiji

France and French Caribbean

Gibraltar

Grenada

Guatemala

Guernsey

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Jersey

Mauritius

Mexico

Montserrat

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

Seychelles

St Helena

St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Maarten

St. Vincent & The Grenadines

Suriname

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks & Caicos Islands

United Kingdom

Uruguay

US Virgin Islands

Venezuela

Visit our website to download our regularly updated client guides for further information.

With competitive rates and a highly skilled team, we are well positioned to meet your legal needs. We exemplify accessibility and accountability and believe in providing value in an open and transparent manner.

Areas of Specialisation:

Trade Marks

Patents

Copyright

Designs

Domain names

Association Memberships:

INTA, CITMA, AIPLA and IPCA

Key Contacts:

Huw Moses

Managing Partner

hmoses@hsmoffice.com

Huw Moses’ practice includes all aspects of Intellectual Property protection, enforcement and dispute resolution, specialising in the Caribbean. Huw is a member of various Cayman Islands Government Committees on IP reform. He has advised the government on the drafting of new copyright and trade mark laws. From 1984 until 1993 Huw was a solicitor in the UK practicing with Lovells (now Hogan Lovells). In 1993 he moved to the Cayman Islands where he joined a local firm which in due course became part of one of the largest offshore law firms in the world. In 2003 Huw became the Managing Partner of the Cayman office until he left to form the HSM Group in 2012. Huw has attended the annual INTA meeting for over 15 years along with several other members of HSM IP. Huw has also played a key role in setting up the Intellectual Property Caribbean Association (IPCA).