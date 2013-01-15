Subscribe

Fenix Legal KB

2019-01-14_logo_fenixlegal-jpg
Fenix Legal offers legal solutions for the creative minds. Our team consists of a combination of European patent and trademark attorneys, lawyers, engineers, mediators, as well as business consultants and branding experts, in order to serve clients with “Business focused Intellectual Property”.


Fenix Legal KB

Östermalmstorg 1, 3tr
11437 Stockholm
Sweden
W:  www.fenixlegal.eu
E:  info@fenixlegal.eu

Petter Rindforth, LL M, European Trademark and Design Attorney, Partner
info@fenixlegal.eu
T: +46 8 50256547

Maria Zamkova, Patent Attorney, European Trademark and Design Attorney, Partner
info@fenixlegal.eu
T: +46 8 50256547

Company profile:

Fenix Legal offers legal solutions for the creative minds.

Our team consists of a combination of European patent and trademark attorneys, lawyers, engineers, mediators, as well as business consultants and branding experts, in order to serve clients with “Business focused Intellectual Property”.

Fenix Legal is an International Patent- and Law firm, specialized in intellectual property in Sweden, Scandinavia, Europe and Eurasia. Head office is in Stockholm.

Our well-known services of patent and trademark prosecution and litigation, copyright protection, domain name registrations and disputes, IP Due Diligence and watching, IP disputes in courts as well as mediation by our Registered Mediators, market and competition law, and business / license agreement practice are important parts of creating and keeping IP protection - especially when it comes to new technology and pharmaceutical industry.

As we say: In an ever-changing world someone has to see the possibilities.

Fenix Legal – ranked as IP Star 2023.

Areas of specialisation:

Patents, Trademarks, Designs, Internet Law, Copyright Law, Commercial Law, Litigation / Mediation and Arbitration, Domain Names, Licensing, Information Technologies, Anti-Counterfeiting/Parallel Imports, IP Portfolio Management, IP Due Diligence//IP Audit

Association memberships:

INTA, AIPPI, FICPI, SPOF, SIPF, SFIR, IPS, ABA

Jurisdictions:

Sweden, Europe/European Union, Scandinavia, Eurasia

Company latest

Jurisdiction reports
Your brand of the future: five tips from Sweden
20 May 2024
Jurisdiction reports
Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union affecting IP rights
12 October 2023
Jurisdiction reports
Geographical indications: the history of the Swedish horse and knife
14 May 2023
Jurisdiction reports
Sweden: Are online oral proceedings here to stay?
13 January 2023
Jurisdiction reports
Sweden: Prior art and unlocking the secrets of the past
29 June 2022


More features

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright