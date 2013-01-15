Fenix Legal KB

Fenix Legal offers legal solutions for the creative minds. Our team consists of a combination of European patent and trademark attorneys, lawyers, engineers, mediators, as well as business consultants and branding experts, in order to serve clients with "Business focused Intellectual Property".





Östermalmstorg 1, 3tr

11437 Stockholm

Sweden

W: www.fenixlegal.eu

E: info@fenixlegal.eu

Petter Rindforth, LL M, European Trademark and Design Attorney, Partner

T: +46 8 50256547

Maria Zamkova, Patent Attorney, European Trademark and Design Attorney, Partner

T: +46 8 50256547

Company profile:

Our team consists of a combination of European patent and trademark attorneys, lawyers, engineers, mediators, as well as business consultants and branding experts, in order to serve clients with “Business focused Intellectual Property”.

Fenix Legal is an International Patent- and Law firm, specialized in intellectual property in Sweden, Scandinavia, Europe and Eurasia. Head office is in Stockholm.

Our well-known services of patent and trademark prosecution and litigation, copyright protection, domain name registrations and disputes, IP Due Diligence and watching, IP disputes in courts as well as mediation by our Registered Mediators, market and competition law, and business / license agreement practice are important parts of creating and keeping IP protection - especially when it comes to new technology and pharmaceutical industry.

As we say: In an ever-changing world someone has to see the possibilities.

Fenix Legal – ranked as IP Star 2023.

Areas of specialisation:

Patents, Trademarks, Designs, Internet Law, Copyright Law, Commercial Law, Litigation / Mediation and Arbitration, Domain Names, Licensing, Information Technologies, Anti-Counterfeiting/Parallel Imports, IP Portfolio Management, IP Due Diligence//IP Audit

Association memberships:

INTA, AIPPI, FICPI, SPOF, SIPF, SFIR, IPS, ABA

Jurisdictions:

Sweden, Europe/European Union, Scandinavia, Eurasia