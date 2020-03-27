Subscribe
karolis-kavolelis
27 March 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

Video game makers free to use NBA stars’ tattoos, court rules

Depicting sports stars’ tattoos in video games does not infringe copyright owned by the tattoo artist or their licensee, a US federal court has ruled.

In the first written judgment on tattoo copyright in the US, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York yesterday, March 26, ruled that video game developer and publisher  Take-Two Interactive was free to reproduce the designs featured in the real-life tattoos of basketball players like LeBron James in its “NBA 2K” series.

Take-Two, and its subsidiary  2K, had been facing  copyright infringement claims brought by Solid Oak Sketches, a tattoo licensing firm which purchased the copyright for James’ tattoos, as well as other basketball players Eric Bledsoe and Kenyon Martin.

The New York court yesterday granted Take-Two’s motion to dismiss Solid Oak’s claims on summary judgment. The court had previously thrown out Solid Oak’s request for attorneys’ fees

According to the court, when artists tattoo someone, they grant an implied, nonexclusive licence to their work where it can be reasonably expected to become part of a person’s likeness.

In the case of the basketball players, the artists would have known that they were well-known figures and likely to appear in public, on TV, and in the media.

“Defendants’ right to use the tattoos in depicting the players derives from these implied licenses, which predate the licenses that plaintiff obtained from the tattooists,” judge Laura Swain wrote.

Peter Welch, senior vice president and deputy general counsel at Take-Two, welcomed the decision, arguing it would “protect individuals’ personal expression when they choose to get tattoos, and safeguard the video game and other media industries’ creative choices, including the decision to depict people as they appear in real life”.

Irrespective of the implied licence, the reproduction of the tattoos in the “NBA 2K” games qualified as de minimis use, and did not require the consent of any copyright owner, the court concluded.

Judge Swain wrote that “no reasonable trier of fact could find the tattoos as they appear in ‘NBA 2K’ to be substantially similar to the tattoo designs licensed to Solid Oak,” as they cannot be identified or observed during gameplay.

The court found that the tattoos appear only fleetingly and are obscured by the rapid motions of the in-game players.

The judgment means Solid Oak’s complaint has been dismissed in its entirety, while the court also declared Take-Two’s use of the tattoos to be fair use and non-infringing.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Protecting your image in the Instagram era
24 April 2020   Image rights used to be a concern for only the rich and famous. But with the proliferation of influencers and new celebrities on social media, they’re becoming an everyday issue. Rory O’Neill of WIPR reports.
Copyright
Google, Apple, and Alibaba named in video game clone suit
18 May 2020   One of the world’s biggest video game developers has sued Google, Apple, and an Alibaba company for copyright infringement over an alleged “clone” of Ubisoft’s “Rainbow Six: Siege”.
Copyright
Riot sues ByteDance unit over ‘League of Legends’ ‘clone’
10 May 2022   “League of Legends” developer Riot Games has sued ByteDance-owned mobile game developer Shanghai Moonton Technology for “blatantly” copying its flagship game.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones