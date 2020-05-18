Subscribe
michael-vi
18 May 2020CopyrightRory O'Neill

Google, Apple, and Alibaba named in video game clone suit

One of the world’s biggest video game developers has sued  Google,  Apple, and an  Alibaba company for copyright infringement over an alleged “clone” of  Ubisoft’s “Rainbow Six: Siege” (RS6).

In the lawsuit, filed on Friday, May 15 at the US District Court for the Central District of California, Ubisoft accused the tech companies of “willful and deliberate” infringement of what the video game maker called some of its “most valuable” IP.

The complaint relates to Area F2, a mobile game developed by Chinese company Qookka Games, which is owned by e-commerce and tech conglomerate Alibaba Group.

Area F2 is an alleged “clone” of RS6. Video game cloning is the practice of making a new game that is extremely similar or a near-identical copy of a more well-known title. Nowadays, this often involves mobile games for smartphones and tablets.

Rights owners can find it difficult to crack down on clones because core gameplay elements are not considered to be protectable IP.

In this case, Ubisoft argued: “That Area F2 is a near carbon copy of R6S cannot seriously be disputed. Virtually every aspect of Area F2 is copied from R6S, from the operator selection screen to the final scoring screen, and everything in between.”

According to Ubisoft, the Chinese developer had: “designed and marketed AF2 in the manner it did in order to capture the attention of the millions of people that play R6S, avoid the cost and time of creating something new and original, capitalise off the creative effort of Ubisoft’s designers and developers, and take advantage of the massive investment of time and resources dedicated by Ubisoft to R6S.”

Google and Apple have become tied up in the dispute because the alleged clone is distributed on their app stores.

Ubisoft accused the tech companies of ignoring its requests to remove Area F2 and alleges they continue to make money from in-game purchases.

The R6S maker wants the alleged clone removed from online stores and an award of damages for infringement of its copyright.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Toyota's flying car mark blocked by Sky

Sisvel accuses Dell, TCL, and Tesla of patent infringement

Google, Apple, and Alibaba named in video game clone suit

Counterfeiting up by a third since start of pandemic: report

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
‘Assassin’s Creed’ publisher sued over graphics patent
28 May 2020   Video game publisher Ubisoft has been accused of infringing graphics patents with its hit titles “Assassin’s Creed” and “Far Cry”.
Copyright
Litigation in the ‘hyper-casual’ game market
1 April 2021   WIPR caught up with Voodoo’s legal and general counsel, Nassim Ameli-Jouffroy and Senay Gürel, to find out more about its recent "copycat" case, the hyper-casual games market, and bringing litigation against rival gamemakers.
Copyright
Riot sues ByteDance unit over ‘League of Legends’ ‘clone’
10 May 2022   “League of Legends” developer Riot Games has sued ByteDance-owned mobile game developer Shanghai Moonton Technology for “blatantly” copying its flagship game.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones