Request Trial
tzahiv-istockphoto-com-copyright--1
7 March 2017Copyright

UKIPO responds to Open Rights Group criticism of copyright bill

The UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has responded to a UK-based digital campaign organisation’s calls to change the Digital Economy Bill 2016-17.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
UK copyright bill could make people ‘vulnerable to blackmail’
16 February 2017   A UK-based digital campaigning organisation has said that the proposed Digital Economy Bill 2016-17 could leave UK citizens “vulnerable to blackmail”.


Editor's picks

Louis Vuitton loses ‘Frankenstein products’ battle
Trademarks
Louis Vuitton loses ‘Frankenstein products’ battle
26 February 2026

Editor's picks

Trademarks
Louis Vuitton loses ‘Frankenstein products’ battle
26 February 2026
Trademarks
Exclusive interview: ‘Oatly decision is an aid to brands, not a challenge’
18 February 2026
Patents
Emotional Perception exclusive: ‘We are now very much open for business’
16 February 2026
Patents
New WIPR rankings recognise top US patent firms and lawyers
13 February 2026
Patents
Reaction: Emotional Perception decision is ‘good for UK PLC’
11 February 2026
Patents
BREAKING: UK ruling ‘future-proofs’ patentability for AI and computer tech
11 February 2026

More articles

BBC, FT and others unite to tackle ‘urgent questions’ raised by AI
Ex-Disney counsel joins Motion Picture Association to combat global piracy
Oracle senior managing counsel: ‘Brutal honesty is really helpful’
UK trademark filings leap but lawyers may not be celebrating
Kilpatrick grows trademark offering in Chicago with Perkins Coie duo
A fragmented landscape: Bridging the copyright gap in Africa
Emotional Perception exclusive: ‘We are now very much open for business’
INTA exclusive: ‘Davos of IP’ will take London meeting to a ‘different level’