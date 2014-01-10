Subscribe
10 January 2014

UK copyright director leaves role after six years

A director tasked with overseeing copyright policy in the UK has left his post.

Edmund Quilty (pictured) has moved on following a six year stint at the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) as Director of Copyright Enforcement and Policy.

