21 June 2021CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Triller hits YouTube channel operator with copyright suit

Video-sharing social networking service Triller has accused the operator of the YourEXTRA YouTube channel of copyright infringement over the uploading and distribution of a boxing game.

More on this story

Trademarks
Bad influencers
4 July 2023   Brands that use influencers must take greater diligence to avoid reputational damage, says Rute Franco of Inventa.
Copyright
Multinational music company sues video-sharing app over ‘brazen’ infringement
31 August 2022   Label accuses Tik-Tok rival of owing millions of dollars in licensing fees | Triller argues that the lawsuit “grossly mischaracterised” contractual relationship.
Trademarks
Gloves off as boxing organisations square up over belts
6 January 2023   The World Boxing Council accused the International Boxing Association of awarding belt similar to its own at UAE event | Extensive use of the belt provides WBC with trade dress protections, claims the pro boxing body.


