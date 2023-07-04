Bad influencers

We live in the digital age where most advertising is now done through social media and influencers. Product advertisements have transitioned from TV channels to influencers promoting them on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and others.

The difference now is that advertising is often accompanied by product reviews. Influencers test the products and then share their opinions about them.

The most advertised products are related to cosmetics, food, technology, and even cars. This strategy can be highly profitable for brands as influencers reach a wide and diverse audience of various age groups. However, this type of advertising comes with a potential dark side.

Anyone can leave a negative review and tarnish a product's reputation which can be concerning for brand owners leading to brand defamation.

Brand defamation occurs when someone disseminate negative or false information about products or services. The power of digital opinions is undeniable, and a negative review from a popular influencer can severely damage a brand's reputation and negatively impact its financial results.

Consequently, the brand loses potential customers who have never even tried their products or services. Another issue in the world of influencers is the presence of fake influencers. These are accounts where many followers are bots, and once the influencers receive payment, they disappear.

To prevent brand defamation there are several measures that can help, such as: