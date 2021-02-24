Subscribe
shutterstock_9118555_george_koroneos
24 February 2021CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Stephen King scores victory in ‘Dark Tower’ copyright case

In a win for Stephen King, a US federal appeals court upheld an earlier ruling that a character in his “Dark Tower” novels did not copy traits of a protagonist in a comic book series.

