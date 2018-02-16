Subscribe
istock-458606779ymgerman
16 February 2018Copyright

News outlets receive copyright blow in Twitter image case

A US district judge has delivered a blow (pdf) to several news outlets in a copyright infringement case involving the embedding of a Twitter image of National Football League star Tom Brady.

In July 2016, Justin Goldman took a photograph of Brady and uploaded it onto his Snapchat story. The image quickly went viral and travelled through different social media platforms.

It eventually found itself on Twitter, after being uploaded by several users. News outlets including Yahoo,  The Boston Globe and  Breitbart News published the image by embedding the tweets in news articles.

In April 2017, Goldman filed a copyright infringement case (pdf) at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Alongside the above mentioned news outlets, Heavy, Vox Media, Gannett Company, Herald Media and the New England Sports Network were also sued.

Goldman claimed that he never publicly released or licensed the photograph, and alleged that the defendants violated his exclusive right to the display his photo.

In October 2017, the defendants filed a motion for partial summary judgment.

District Judge Katherine Forrest said that at the time the Copyright Act was amended in 1976, the words “tweet”, “viral” and “embed” evoked different meanings than they do now due to the development in technology.

“That technology and terminology change means that, from time to time, questions of copyright law will not be altogether clear.”

None of the defendants actually downloaded the photo from Twitter, copied it or stored it onto their own servers. Instead, each defendant embedded the image in a story.

In their defence, the news outlets cited the ‘Server Test’, which determines that whether the website publisher is directly liable for infringement depends on if the image is hosted on the publisher’s own server or is embedded from a third-party server.

According to the defendants, merely providing instructions to access the image by embedding it does not constitute displaying the picture.

The plaintiff argued that to adopt the Server Test broadly would have a “devastating economic impact on photography and visual artwork licensing industries”. Goldman also said that it would eliminate the incentive for websites to pay licensing fees.

The court decided that when the defendants embedded the tweets on their websites, the actions violated Goldman’s exclusive display right. It ruled that “the fact that the image was hosted on a server owned and operated by an unrelated third party (Twitter) does not shield them from this result”.

As a result, the defendants’ motion for partial summary judgment was denied.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Indian Patent Office official booked over 'bribes' 

The Wild Geese serves Bacardi a third IP letter

Australian winery refuses to bottle up copycat claims 

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
NFL star enters copyright battle with photo agency
2 February 2018   National Football League star Odell Beckham is suing Splash News and Picture Agency, after the company had demanded copyright royalties from the wide receiver.
Copyright
Fox News sued over Led Zeppelin photo
9 February 2018   A music photographer has taken Fox News to court over the use of a photo of Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page.
Copyright
News outlets handed right to appeal in embedded Tweets case
21 March 2018   A federal judge has granted Time Inc, Yahoo and other news outlets the right to appeal a decision that they may have committed copyright infringement by embedding a Tweet.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges