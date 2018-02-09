Subscribe
Fox News sued over Led Zeppelin photo

A music photographer has taken Fox News to court (pdf) over the use of a photo of Led Zeppelin founder Jimmy Page.

James Fortune filed the copyright infringement case yesterday, February 8, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The image in question, which is registered with the US Copyright Office under number VA 971-256 depicts Page on stage playing the guitar.

Fox News published an article in June 2016 called “Is ‘Stairway to Heaven’ a total ripoff?’”. The article allegedly featured Fortune’s image.

According to Fortune’s lawyers, Fox News used the image without obtaining a licence or authorisation from Fortune.

Fortune is a renowned music photographer who has taken photos of iconic musicians including Mick Jagger, Robert Plant and Jim Morrison. His work has been featured in galleries around the world and he has reportedly won numerous awards.

The claim said that Fortune is entitled to damages of up to $150,000, and the defendant’s profits from the infringement.

In 2016, Led Zeppelin found themselves in hot water after they were embroiled in a copyright trial over “Stairway to Heaven”, as reported by WIPR. It was alleged that the band had copied Spirit’s song “Taurus” but Led Zeppelin was victorious in the battle.

