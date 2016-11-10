Subscribe
Microsoft files copyright and TM claim against Florida business

Multinational company Microsoft has accused Florida-based Tech HQ of copyright and trademark infringement.

According to the claim, Tech HQ does business as Live Tech and as mylive-tech.com, where it copies and distributes software, including Microsoft software.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday, November 7 at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Fort Lauderdale Division.

It also claimed false designation of origin, false description and representation, and unfair competition.

According to the claim, Tech HQ has copied and distributed unauthorised copies of Microsoft software and components, despite the defendant indicating it is distributing genuine software.

“In their website advertisements, defendants use copies of Microsoft’s trademarks and copyrighted works without authorisation, misappropriating and/or infringing Microsoft’s copyrights, advertising ideas, style of doing business, slogans, trademarks and/or service mark,” said the suit.

In June this year, Microsoft said it warned mylive-tech.com about distributing unauthorised and infringing copies of Microsoft software.

Microsoft has registered a number of trademarks at the US Patent and Trademark Office including ‘Microsoft’ and ‘Microsoft Office’.

The company is seeking injunctive relief, the impounding of all counterfeit and infringing copies, and the disabling of the website.

It is also seeking general, special, actual, and statutory damages.

