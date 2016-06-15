Subscribe
15 June 2016

Led Zeppelin in court for ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright case

Two members of rock band Led Zeppelin have appeared at a Los Angeles court to deny claims that their hit song “Stairway to Heaven” infringed copyright.

In April this year, WIPR reported that members of Led Zeppelin would have to face a trial jury to determine whether “Stairway to Heaven” infringed the copyright belonging to a band called Spirit.

The US District Court for the Central District of California handed down that decision on April 8 and said the song was sufficiently similar to Spirit’s song, “Taurus”, an instrumental piece released in 1967.

Led Zeppelin had earlier convinced the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where the case was originally filed, to transfer the case to California because the band said it would be able to call on more witnesses.

The dispute concerns a claim filed by Michael Skidmore on behalf of the late Randy Craig, the founder of Spirit.

Spirit claimed that Led Zeppelin became familiar with the song when the band was supporting Spirit in various performances across the US in the 1960s.

According to the BBC, which was present at the latest trial, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant “arrived early” at the courtroom to give evidence.

James Cook reported that as Page heard the famous song he “nodded his head gently” and “closed his eyes”.

They also reportedly looked “relaxed and attentive” and “leaned towards” one another to discuss a concert bill that had been given in evidence.

The trial is expected to last four or five days.

