16 June 2016

Jimmy Page denies hearing song at ‘Stairway to Heaven’ trial

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page took to the stand in a Los Angeles court yesterday to defend himself against allegations that the band’s hit song “Stairway to Heaven” infringed copyright.

WIPR reported yesterday that Page and Robert Plant had arrived at the US District Court for the Central District of California to answer questions relating to copyright infringement.

The case concerns a claim filed by Michael Skidmore on behalf of the late Randy Craig Wolfe (known as Randy California), the founder of Spirit, who claims Led Zeppelin’s hit song “Stairway to Heaven” infringed the copyright of Spirit’s song “Taurus”.

Spirit claimed that Led Zeppelin became familiar with the song when the band was supporting Spirit in various performances across the US in the 1960s.

“Taurus” was released in 1967 and “Stairway to Heaven” in 1971.

Page took to the stand yesterday and said that he hadn’t heard the “Taurus” song until many years after it was released and, according to The Los Angeles Times, said: “I knew I had never heard that before … It was so unusual I know I would have remembered hearing it.”

Francis Malofiy, the attorney representing the estate of Spirit band member California, tried to establish that Led Zeppelin and Spirit had “crossed paths” repeatedly at music festivals in the late 1960s, claiming that the band had “ample opportunity” to hear “Taurus”.

Malofiy also asked two former members of Spirit for recollections of whether Led Zeppelin may have watched Spirit’s performances at festivals where both bands were billed in the 1960s and 1970s.

Mark Andes, former band member of Spirit, said he recalled seeing Led Zeppelin band members at “some” festivals, but under cross examination he said he “couldn’t recall” a particular show where Spirit played “Taurus” that Led Zeppelin was watching.

The case continues.

