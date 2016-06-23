Subscribe
bikeriderlondon-shutterstock-com-2
23 June 2016Copyright

Jury considers Led Zeppelin ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright case

The jury considering the copyright infringement trial centred on the Led Zeppelin song “Stairway to Heaven” will deliberate for a second day today.

Jurors at the US District Court for the Central District of California deliberated for “several hours” yesterday but were unable to reach a verdict.

For the past week, WIPR has been reporting on the copyright infringement case between the UK rock band and US band Spirit.

The case concerns a claim filed by Michael Skidmore on behalf of the late Randy Craig Wolfe (known by the stage name Randy California).

According to Skidmore, “Stairway to Heaven” infringed Spirit’s song “Taurus”, which was released four years previously.

In the complaint, Led Zeppelin is accused of becoming familiar with the song when it supported Spirit during various performances across the US in the 1960s.

“Taurus” was released in 1967 and “Stairway to Heaven” in 1971.

For more of our “Stairway to Heaven” stories click on the links below.

US court rejects Led Zeppelin’s attempt to dismiss Stairway to Heaven case

Led Zeppelin to face ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright case

Led Zeppelin in court for ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright case

Led Zeppelin asks judge to dismiss ‘Stairway to Heaven’ trial

Jimmy Page denies hearing song at ‘Stairway to Heaven’ trial

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Led Zeppelin asks judge to dismiss ‘Stairway to Heaven’ trial
21 June 2016   Led Zeppelin band members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant have asked a US judge to throw out a copyright lawsuit centring on the song “Stairway to Heaven”.
Copyright
Led Zeppelin in court for ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright case
15 June 2016   Two members of rock band Led Zeppelin have appeared at a Los Angeles court to deny claims that their hit song “Stairway to Heaven” infringed copyright.
article
Led Zeppelin wins copyright case over ‘Stairway to Heaven’
24 June 2016   Led Zeppelin won a copyright trial over “Stairway to Heaven” yesterday after the British rock group had been accused of copying a song from a less well-known US band, Spirit.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones