Jury considers Led Zeppelin ‘Stairway to Heaven’ copyright case

The jury considering the copyright infringement trial centred on the Led Zeppelin song “Stairway to Heaven” will deliberate for a second day today.

Jurors at the US District Court for the Central District of California deliberated for “several hours” yesterday but were unable to reach a verdict.

For the past week, WIPR has been reporting on the copyright infringement case between the UK rock band and US band Spirit.

The case concerns a claim filed by Michael Skidmore on behalf of the late Randy Craig Wolfe (known by the stage name Randy California).

According to Skidmore, “Stairway to Heaven” infringed Spirit’s song “Taurus”, which was released four years previously.

In the complaint, Led Zeppelin is accused of becoming familiar with the song when it supported Spirit during various performances across the US in the 1960s.

“Taurus” was released in 1967 and “Stairway to Heaven” in 1971.

