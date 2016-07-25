Katy Perry’s cosmetics range targeted in trademark row

Katy Perry’s make-up range is being targeted by a rival cosmetics company in a dispute centring on the use of a love heart.

The range, launched in April this year, has been targeted by HardCandy.

Perry’s brand, called Teenage Dream, is marketed by CoverGirl, which is owned by consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G).

P&G has been named as the defendant in the dispute.

HardCandy has reportedly taken issue with the heart symbol that appears on the products, accusing it of being too similar to its own.

According to entertainment news website TMZ, which has seen the documents, HardCandy said it has owned trademarks for “10 plus years ... and the Katy line is infringing.”

HardCandy is asking for Perry’s line to stop being sold and a cut of the profits made so far.

A spokesperson for Procter & Gamble told WIPR: "HardCandy and CoverGirl use completely different trademarks, including their own distinctive brand names, and consumers are not likely to be confused by the decorative use of a basic heart icon, which is inspired by the common, universally-understood heart icon used frequently as an emoji.

"We did not take inspiration from HardCandy, and CoverGirl intends to vigorously defend against the allegations," it added.