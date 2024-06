US law firm Hinckley Allen has hired Thomas Dunn in the firm’s intellectual property group in Boston.

Dunn joins from Morse, Barnes-Brown & Pendleton.

He has experience in copyright, trademarks, domain names and cybercrime. He has represented clients in the e-commerce and technology industries.

David Rubin, managing partner at the firm, said: “We are happy to welcome Tom to Hinckley Allen.”