16 June 2021CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Hasbro prevails in decades-long ‘Game of Life’ dispute

Toymaker Hasbro has secured the copyright to a board game in the latest chapter of a long-running dispute with its creators after a US court ruled that it was designed as a “work for hire”.

