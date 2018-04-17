Subscribe
istock-458461929-ermess
17 April 2018Copyright

Harley-Davidson secures biggest-ever TM infringement win

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has secured $19.2 million in statutory damages in a trademark clash with t-shirt designer SunFrog, in what is Harley-Davidson’s largest-ever trademark infringement win.

In May last year, Harley-Davidson accused SunFrog of selling counterfeit merchandise, including t-shirts, leggings and mugs, online through its platform.

Michigan-based SunFrog operates a platform which designs and sells print-on-demand clothing products to consumers, who are invited to upload designs onto the website.

According to the claim, the online platform had infringed Harley-Davidson’s ‘Bar & Shield Logo’, ‘Willie G. Skull Logo’ and ‘Number 1 Logo’ trademarks, and Harley-Davidson’s copyright in the ‘Willie G. Skull Logo’.

SunFrog was also accused of facilitating the advertisement and promotion of the products on social media sites by providing its sellers with sales-tracking tools and offering tutorials for social media marketing.

“In March and April of 2017 alone … the infringing products offered on SunFrog’s website have featured more than 100 different infringing designs comprised of or containing the Harley-Davidson marks on thousands of products,” said the suit.

In late May, Harley-Davidson moved for a preliminary injunction.

SunFrog filed a brief in opposition, claiming that Harley-Davidson’s concerns had been resolved and that the motion was “moot” because SunFrog was no longer selling the infringing products and not allowing repeat infringers to sell any such products.

But the infringement continued, according to the US District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Harley-Davidson’s motion had identified 115 different infringing designs available during May 2017, and 93 of those were still available a month later.

The court granted a preliminary injunction but SunFrog continued its infringement.

On Thursday, April 12, District Judge J P Stadtmueller of the Eastern District of Wisconsin issued a judgment in Harley-Davidson’s favour in an 81-page order, permanently prohibiting SunFrog from making any Harley-Davidson branded apparel items.

The court noted that Facebook adverts that feature SunFrog products bearing Harley-Davidson’s marks attract wide exposure—five separate adverts for five different products bearing the trademarks had a combined total of more than 116,000 reactions, more than 3,300 comments, and more than 31,000 shares.

Stadtmueller also noted that SunFrog had typically taken at least two days and even as long as seven days to deactivate infringing product listings when Harley-Davidson had provided the online platform with a link to the product.

“Harley-Davidson’s licensed products business has also been wildly successful, with Harley-Davidson’s royalty revenues from licensing exceeding $400 million during 2005–2016 alone, which translates into billions of dollars of sales of licensed products at retail,” added Stadtmueller.

Harley-Davidson’s motion for partial summary judgment was granted, with the court awarding $19.2 million in statutory damages for wilful counterfeiting and entering a permanent injunction.

This leaves only two matters for trial: the amount of compensatory damages to award for any non-counterfeiting acts of infringement, and liability and damages on Harley-Davidson’s claim of copyright infringement.

Josh Kent, SunFrog’s founder, said it was a discouraging day for SunFrog and the entire print-on-demand industry.

“Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we do not want to substantively comment on it at this time. Our legal team continues to explore all options in this matter and we are hopeful that SunFrog and Harley-Davidson can come to a mutually-beneficial resolution,” he added.

In December last year, Harley-Davidson obtained a permanent injunction against a group of counterfeiters allegedly running internet stores to sell fake goods to US consumers.

WIPR spoke to Linda Heban, chief trademark counsel at Harley-Davidson, for our upcoming WIPR May/June issue. To read the interview take a  free two week trial to WIPR and opt-in to receive the digital edition of the magazine.

Today’s top stories

SCOTUS: patent case sparks concerns over international relations

General Court backs rejection of ice cream TM opposition

US and UK team up to fight Russian IP theft

Sheppard Mullin opens Dallas office

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Nicki Minaj hit with copyright infringement claim over shirt design
3 May 2018   US rap star Nicki Minaj has been hit with a copyright infringement claim over her t-shirt design.
Trademarks
Harley-Davidson takes on Chinese counterfeiters
6 February 2019   Harley-Davidson took unnamed Chinese counterfeiters to court yesterday, as part of the motorcycle manufacturer’s sustained efforts to crack down on fakes.
Trademarks
Harley-Davidson goes after charitable services TM
3 April 2019   Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has opposed an applied-for trademark covering charitable and social club services at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown