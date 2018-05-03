Subscribe
jlgutierrez-istockphoto-com-copyright-
3 May 2018Copyright

Nicki Minaj hit with copyright infringement claim over shirt design

US rap star Nicki Minaj has been hit with a copyright infringement claim (pdf) over her t-shirt design.

Isiah Eugene Simon filed the claim, which is also against Universal Music Group and “1-10 John Does”, at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Tuesday, May 1.

Simon is a California-based artist who created the design of an inverted heart made up of a woman’s chest and red bikini. The inverted heart is used in designs representing the word “love”.

For example, one of Simon’s shirts reads: “I love Venice Beach”, with the inverted heart replacing the word “love”.

The plaintiff received registration from the US Copyright Office in February 2015 for the design. The copyright registration number is VA 1-952-325.

According to Simon’s claim, the defendants “brazenly stole plaintiff’s heart design and affixed it to shirts that promote Minaj”.

The allegedly infringing shirts contain the text: “I love Nicki”. As with Simon’s design, the word “love” is replaced by an inverted heart depicting a woman’s chest in a red bikini.

In his claim, Simon alleged that the defendants “had access to” his heart design before creating the infringing shirts.

The plaintiff asked that the court impound all remaining infringing shirts in possession of the defendants.

He also requested a permanent injunction preventing any future infringement of his heart design, and for an award of damages and attorneys’ fees.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Delta  dispute  with ‘fraudulent’ ticket site concludes

AG says TM successor in title can file oppositions

Fed Circuit dismisses summary judgment in gambling case

Barnes & Thornburg welcomes Brinks Gilson & Lione shareholder

HGF promotes two to partner

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Harley-Davidson secures biggest-ever TM infringement win
17 April 2018   Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has secured $19.2 million in statutory damages in a trademark clash with t-shirt designer SunFrog, in what is Harley-Davidson’s largest-ever trademark infringement win.
Copyright
Minaj to pay Chapman $450,000 in copyright spat
11 January 2021   Nicki Minaj has agreed to pay Tracy Chapman $450,000 in a copyright dispute that began between the musicians in 2018, according to a notice filed at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday, January 7.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones