Subscribe
shutterstock_755495887_andrey_armyagov
3 April 2019Trademarks

Harley-Davidson goes after charitable services TM

Motorcycle manufacturer  Harley-Davidson has opposed an applied-for trademark covering charitable and social club services at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB).

In an  filing early last week, Harley-Davidson claimed that the trademark,  Panaché SC Flamboyant Prestigiously Loyal, features a ‘Bar & Shield Logo’ which is identical to the ones found in the motorcycle company’s marks.

Applied for in April last year by two individuals, the trademark features the word “Panaché” in cursive lettering within a curved banner.

“Below this banner is a filled in shield shape which has a beautiful woman of colour ... sitting on a motorcycle next to a luxury car,” said the description, which added that below the shield shape is a crest shape which has wings on both sides and contains the words "Flamboyant" and “Loyal”.

The mark covers class 35 (charitable services) and class 41 for social club services, services which are allegedly nearly identical and offered through the same channels of trade as services covered by Harley-Davidson.

“Applicants are consumers of Harley-Davidson’s goods and services, particularly given the depiction of a motorcycle image within applicants’ logo,” said the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-headquartered company.

In its opposition, Harley-Davidson cited its own trademarks and trademarks used by the Harley Owners Group, one of the largest manufacturer-sponsored motorcycle riding clubs in the world.

Harley-Davidson explained that in the motorcycling community, social clubs are organisations that are social in nature but are connected to and/or affiliated with a motorcycle riding club.

The opposition said: “When applicants’ claimed trademark is applied to their social services, there is a strong likelihood of confusion, mistake, or deception that the ordinary consumer will erroneously believe that applicants’ services either originate from or are sponsored, approved, or licensed by Harley-Davidson.”

The motorcycle company has asked the TTAB to refuse registration of the trademark.

Harley-Davidson is no stranger to protecting its brand, which has been valued as a $5 billion asset.

In early February, we  reported that the brand had taken unnamed Chinese counterfeiters to court, as part of the motorcycle manufacturer’s sustained efforts to crack down on fakes.

One year ago, Harley-Davidson  secured $19.2 million in statutory damages in a trademark clash with t-shirt designer SunFrog, the company’s largest-ever trademark infringement win.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

France to pass new online anti-piracy law this summer

Toyota makes 24,000 hybrid patent licences royalty-free

Swiss court sides with Swatch against Apple in slogan dispute

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Harley-Davidson takes on Chinese counterfeiters
6 February 2019   Harley-Davidson took unnamed Chinese counterfeiters to court yesterday, as part of the motorcycle manufacturer’s sustained efforts to crack down on fakes.
Copyright
Harley-Davidson secures biggest-ever TM infringement win
17 April 2018   Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has secured $19.2 million in statutory damages in a trademark clash with t-shirt designer SunFrog, in what is Harley-Davidson’s largest-ever trademark infringement win.
Trademarks
Harley-Davidson targets motorcycle repair shop in TM suit
3 December 2019   Harley-Davidson is taking on an Indiana-based motorcycle repair shop and clothing retailer for allegedly using its trademarks and copyright without permission.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown