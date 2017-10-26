Subscribe
forever21-istock-459245415-kokkai-ng-copy
26 October 2017Copyright

Forever 21 settles with shops accused of copying

It’s been a busy year for Forever 21 in terms of IP lawsuits, with the retailer taking on luxury brand Gucci and accusing Adidas of taking its protection of its ‘three-stripe’ trademark too far.

Now, however, there’s one issue that Forever 21 no longer has to contend with.

In January, Forever 21 took aim at C Luce (doing business as TCEC) and Cornerstone Apparel (which does business as Papaya) in a copyright claim at the US District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division.

According to the retailer, the two companies had infringed US copyright number VAu 1-143-889, a pattern that features on harem pants sold by Forever 21.

Forever 21 accused TCEC and Papaya of “intentionally and wilfully” applying the infringing designs to clothing and using them in advertising materials.

The suit said: “Forever 21 has become well-known to consumers through its hard work, innovation and substantial investment in branding.”

“Particularly in light of the success of Forever 21 and Forever 21’s clothing, as well as the reputation Forever 21 has gained, Forever 21 and its products have become targets for unscrupulous individuals and entities who wish to unlawfully imitate Forever 21’s copyrighted styles and designs,” said the claim.

On Tuesday, October 24, US District Judge John Walter signed an order for dismissal, noting that the parties had filed a notice of settlement the week before.

The action was dismissed without prejudice, subject to either party reopening the action on or before November 17.

In March, Forever 21 sued Adidas, claiming that the company is well-known for “aggressively enforcing its perceived” trademark rights against others.

“But Adidas has taken its claims even further—too far—essentially asserting that no item of clothing can have any number of stripes in any location without infringing Adidas’s trademarks,” it said.

Then, in July, Adidas hit back with the filing of an amended complaint accusing Forever 21 of selling footwear and apparel that infringed the mark.

“Exacerbating matters, Forever 21 also recently offered counterfeit Adidas products for sale on its website (forever21.com), under the false and misleading label ‘Repurposed Adidas’ products,” said the claim.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
‘Enough is enough’ as Forever 21 sues Adidas over stripes
6 March 2017   Fashion retailer Forever 21 is no stranger to IP lawsuits, but this time it’s personal—with the company attacking Adidas in its latest claim.
Copyright
Forever 21 squares off against copycats
25 January 2017   Fashion retailer Forever 21 has taken aim at two copycats in an infringement claim brought earlier this week.
Trademarks
Forever 21 opposes ‘Forever Young’ trademark
17 November 2017   WIPR has reported on fashion retailer Forever 21 numerous times this year, from its fights with Adidas and Gucci to its war on counterfeiting, and this time we report on a trademark opposition filed by the company.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones