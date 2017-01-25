Subscribe
shutterstock-149255888-web
Tupungato / Shutterstock.com
25 January 2017Copyright

Forever 21 squares off against copycats

Fashion retailer Forever 21 has taken aim at two copycats in an infringement claim brought earlier this week.

Filed on Monday, January 23 at the US District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division, the lawsuit claimed that C Luce (doing business as TCEC) and Cornerstone Apparel (which does business as Papaya) had designed and sold clothes that infringed Forever 21’s copyright.

The retailer alleged that the companies had infringed US copyright number VAu 1-143-889, a pattern that features on harem pants sold by Forever 21.

According to the suit, TCEC and Papaya had “intentionally and wilfully” applied the infringing designs to clothing and used them in advertising materials.

“Particularly in light of the success of Forever 21 and Forever 21’s clothing, as well as the reputation Forever 21 has gained, Forever 21 and its products have become targets for unscrupulous individuals and entities who wish to unlawfully imitate Forever 21’s copyrighted styles and designs,” said the claim.

The retailer also claimed that the defendants had committed contributory infringement by inducing and profiting from the copying and selling of infringing garments and fabrics by unnamed defendants.

Forever 21 is seeking injunctive relief, an award of profits, punitive damages, a return of the defendants’ “ill-gotten gains”, destruction of the infringing goods, a jury trial and attorneys’ fees.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Forever 21 settles with shops accused of copying
26 October 2017   It’s been a busy year for Forever 21 in terms of IP lawsuits, with the retailer taking on luxury brand Gucci and accusing Adidas of taking its protection of its ‘three-stripe’ trademark too far.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation