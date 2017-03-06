Subscribe
forever21-istock-459245415-kokkai-ng-copy
6 March 2017Trademarks

‘Enough is enough’ as Forever 21 sues Adidas over stripes

Fashion retailer Forever 21 is no stranger to IP lawsuits, but this time it’s personal—with the company attacking Adidas in its latest claim.

In a declaratory judgment claim filed at the US District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division on Friday, March 3, Forever 21 accused Adidas of taking its protection of its ‘three-stripe’ trademark too far.

“Years ago, Adidas managed to secure federal trademark registrations for use of three, parallel stripes placed in specific locations on certain shoes and clothing,” said the suit.

It added that Adidas is well-known for “aggressively enforcing its perceived” trademark rights against others.

“But Adidas has taken its claims even further—too far—essentially asserting that no item of clothing can have any number of stripes in any location without infringing Adidas’s trademarks,” it said.

Forever 21 also accused Adidas of suing clothing and footwear manufacturers that have used two stripes, four stripes and stripe patterns involving multiple widths and colours.

The fashion retailer claimed it had “fallen victim” to Adidas’s “threats” and that, most recently in a letter dated February 24, Adidas’s counsel threatened to sue Forever 21 over its use of stripes on six items of clothing.

“The stripes on the Forever 21 clothing at issue are merely ornamental and decorative. None of these items of clothing display any of Adidas’s three-stripe marks, and no consumer is likely to believe any of these items are manufactured by, or otherwise associated with, Adidas,” said the claim.

According to the lawsuit, Adidas claimed that some of Forever 21’s clothing, including a t-shirt and vest, infringe its trademark.

It added: “Tired of operating with a cloud over its head with regard to its right to design and sell clothing items bearing ornamental/decorative stripes, and unwilling to stop doing something it has every right to do and pay a bully to leave it alone, Forever 21 has decided that enough is enough.”

Forever 21 is seeking a judgment declaring that it has not infringed Adidas’s trademark and that the stripes on the goods are ornamental and do not serve a source-identifying function.

Last week, WIPR  reported that Forever 21 had sued a US-based nail spa for trademark infringement. Forever 21 sued the spa, Forever 21 Nail Spa, at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Adidas said that while it doesn’t comment on pending litigation, it will continue to “vigorously” protect its rights and take action in cases of infringement.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Adidas escalates war with Forever 21 over three-stripe TM
20 July 2017   Sportswear company Adidas has escalated its war against fashion retailer Forever 21, claiming infringement of its three-stripe trademark.
Copyright
Forever 21 settles with shops accused of copying
26 October 2017   It’s been a busy year for Forever 21 in terms of IP lawsuits, with the retailer taking on luxury brand Gucci and accusing Adidas of taking its protection of its ‘three-stripe’ trademark too far.
Trademarks
Forever 21 opposes ‘Forever Young’ trademark
17 November 2017   WIPR has reported on fashion retailer Forever 21 numerous times this year, from its fights with Adidas and Gucci to its war on counterfeiting, and this time we report on a trademark opposition filed by the company.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide