Subscribe
europe-flags-slider
13 July 2015Copyright

European Parliament approves copyright reforms

The European Parliament has approved a draft report that seeks to modernise existing copyright laws across the EU.

The proposed reforms include an exception allowing libraries and public institutions to digitally reproduce copyright protected works for their members. They also suggest enabling people to privately copy protected works without requiring permission from the right owner.

However, two proposals were rejected; one that would restrict the freedom of panorama and one that would introduce a 'snippet tax' for newspaper publishers.

Freedom of panorama enables individuals to use pictures of buildings commercially without requiring permission from the designer of the building. The 'snippet tax' would have given publishers the right to charge people who provide a hyperlink to their content.

Both proposals were added to the report after the parliament’s Committee on Legal Affairs approved a draft version last month.

The latest report was approved by the full parliament on Thursday, July 9.

Julia Reda , a member of the Pirate Party and responsible for putting the report together, welcomed the rejection of the panorama amendment.

“The plenary decisively removed the controversial proposal to restrict the so-called freedom of panorama.

“As a result, most Europeans will continue to be able to post selfies online and view photos of famous buildings on Wikipedia unencumbered by copyright," she said.

Now that the parliament has approved the draft report it is now the task of the European Commission to introduce new legislation.

The legislation will then be sent back to the parliament to be voted on.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
European Parliament set to vote on copyright reform
8 July 2015   The European Parliament is set to vote on proposals tomorrow that aim to modernise copyright laws across the EU.
Copyright
EU launches copyright consultation on ‘panorama’ effect
24 March 2016   The European Commission has launched a consultation into whether rules surrounding copyright protection for photographs and drawings of public buildings are too problematic.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’