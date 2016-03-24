Subscribe
oxygen64-shutterstock-com-4
24 March 2016Copyright

EU launches copyright consultation on ‘panorama’ effect

The European Commission has launched a consultation into whether rules surrounding copyright protection for photographs and drawings of public buildings are too problematic.

In an open consultation, published yesterday, March 23, the commission said it was seeking views on whether the ‘panorama exception’ gives rise to “specific problems”.

The panorama exception allows member states to lay down exceptions or limitations to copyright when it concerns the use of buildings or sculptures that were established as public places.

For example, it might affect the uploading of images of famous monuments such as the Eiffel Tower online.

The consultation asks whether the legislative framework governing the exception gives rise to specific problems in the context of the digital single market.

The panorama exception has previously been criticised by mainstream press as preventing people from taking photographs of famous landmarks.

Second, the commission asks whether neighbouring rights should be extended to publishers.

Neighbouring rights are similar to copyright but do not reward an original creation by an artist. They reward either the performance of a work, for example by a singer, or an organisational or financial effort which may have participated in the process.

Currently in the EU, copyright law grants neighbouring rights to performers, film producers, record producers and broadcasting organisations, but not to publishers.

According to the commission, it wants to gather views on “the challenges (if any) faced by publishers of press and other print products in the digital environment as a result of the current copyright legal framework”.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
European Parliament approves copyright reforms
13 July 2015   The European Parliament has approved a draft report that seeks to modernise existing copyright laws across the EU.
Copyright
EU copyright consultation period closing
13 June 2016   The European Commission’s public consultation on aspects of EU copyright law including protection for photographs and drawings of public buildings is closing on June 15.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’