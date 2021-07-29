Subscribe
symbiot-shutterstock-com-eu-commission-
29 July 2021CopyrightAlex Baldwin

EU threatens 23 states over copyright directive delays

The  EU Commission has threatened to launch infringement suits against 23 of its 27 member states for failing to implement new copyright rules in time.

Formal letters have been sent to Spain, France, Belgium among others asking them to explain the delays in implementing two EU copyright directives into national law, the commission  announced on Monday.

The Commission asked the countries to detail how the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market (Directive 2019/790) and the new rules on copyright for online transmissions (Directive 2019/789) are being transposed into law.

The initial deadline for implementing these directives into national law was June 7, 2021.

The countries have up to two months to respond to the letter and implement the directives before further legal action is taken.

The two directives were adopted by the commission two years ago aim to “modernise” EU copyright law by allowing for more digital uses in core areas of society and facilitating the distribution of radio and television programmes across the EU.

The full list of countries targetted by the commission comprises Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Spain, Finland, France, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia and Slovakia.

Article 17 controversy

Directive 2019/790 has been the subject of controversy since its initial reveal in May 2019.

Specifically, Article 17 of the directive has been critiqued by member states, broadcasters, and tech companies alike to enable online censorship.

Poland was among the biggest critics of Article 17 and had moved to strike it down by pursuing legal action with the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). It claimed that the directive required tech platforms to “excessively monitor” and filter content uploaded by their users and remove the infringing material.

Advocate General Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe  said on July 15 that the copyright directive was compatible with freedom of expression and information and that the court should reject Poland’s case.

Shortly after the directive was published,  YouTube called on creators to lobby national governments to petition against the “worst components” of the directive, and its CEO Susan Susan Wojcicki said that the company was “very concerned” about Article 17.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Filing a priority document in Portugal
16 August 2022   There are benefits to starting a patent family in the country, explains Vítor Sérgio Moreira of Inventa.
Trademarks
Denmark rapped over Feta dispute with EC
14 July 2022   The decision clarified EU member states’ obligations regarding protected products exported to non-EU countries.
Copyright
EU refers countries to CJEU over copyright failures
17 February 2023   The move concerns the adoption of the Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market | Commission can call on the EU’s top court to impose financial sanctions on the states.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third