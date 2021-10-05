Subscribe
symbiot-shutterstock-com-eu-commission-
5 October 2021CopyrightMuireann Bolger

EU green lights Digital Service Act

Members of the European Parliament’s Committee on Legal Affairs (JURI) have, by a majority vote, decided to adopt its draft Digital Services Act.

The vote took place on Thursday, September 30, and news of the outcome was promptly shared by JURI on Twitter.

As set out in the draft text approved by the JURI members, the aim of the Digital Services Act is to “set out uniform, proportionate, harmonised rules for a safe, predictable, accessible and trusted online environment” and to“facilitate innovation, support digital transition, encourage economic growth and create a level playing field for digital services within the internal market”.

Although the Digital Services Act is geared towards protecting consumers online, the draft legislation has prompted controversy due to  the stricter regulations it imposes on digital platforms, which has raised concerns about free speech online.

For example, the proposed Article 8 of the Digital Services Act would allow one member state to order the removal of content which was legally published in another member state. However, public authorities will be given the right to order the reinstatement of legal content which has been removed.

The legislation introduces strict takedown deadlines for illicit content, which will need to be removed within 72 hours of it being reported (Article 31). People who are identified as being reliable flaggers of illegal content will be given preferential treatment too (Article 14a).

Beforethe vote, the Electronic Frontier Foundation warned members of the European Parliament against this system of flagging, claiming it gave one set of rules to ordinary internet users and a “more permissive set of rules” to influencers and politicians.

The Digital Services Act also requires that platforms take down certain unauthorised live streams within 30 minutes (Article 5) and that they take steps to deal with those who “repeatedly provide illegal content” (Article 20).

This approved version of the draft Digital Services Act that resulted from numerous changes made over the past few months, following lobbying by stakeholders and amendments proposed by European parliamentary groups.

But, as reported by TorrentFreak, no-one appears to be pleased with the resulting legislation. While copyright owners are concerned that the Digital Services Act does not go far enough, others have suggested it will result in freedom of speech being restricted.

Now that members of JURI have voted in favour of adopting the Digital Services Act, the approved text will be considered by the Internal Market Committee.

Last week, JURI members voted to welcome the aims set out in the European Commission’s EU IP Action Plan. The plan, presented by the Commission in late 2020, proposed several updates to the existing IP framework in the EU, aimed at helping companies to capitalise on their inventions.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

‘Grand Theft Auto’ win upheld in networking patent appeal

India jurisdiction report: A new era of IP litigation in India

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
EU to avoid monitoring obligations in DSA
16 December 2020   Proposed EU legislative reforms would require greater transparency around the removal of illegal content online, but fall short of monitoring or filtering obligations.
Copyright
EU threatens 23 states over copyright directive delays
29 July 2021   The EU Commission has threatened to launch infringement suits against 23 of its 27 member states for failing to implement new copyright rules in time.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary