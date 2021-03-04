Subscribe
shutterstock_608175905_ekkaphan_chimpalee
4 March 2021CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Canada media group tries to block sale of ‘pirate’ set-top boxes

Canadian media company Allarco Entertainment has requested an injunction preventing retailers including Best Buy and Staples from selling “pirate’ set-top boxes in their stores.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Canada prepares to adopt new IP legislation under USMCA
18 March 2020   Canada has finally passed legislation implementing the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada free trade deal, which includes new IP provisions regarding patents and counterfeits.
Patents
Canada updates computer patent guidelines
15 March 2013   Canada’s Patent Office has revised its patent examination guidelines for computer-related subject matter to reflect the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Canada (Attorney General) v Amazon.com, Inc.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
IPH snaps up another Canadian IP firm with major acquisition
The AI revolution is coming for artists—laws need to catch up
IPH group appoints Canadian regional CEO
Spotify turns down the volume on Eminem copyright claims
Cox Comms urges SCOTUS to rewind piracy verdict
Shein’s London IPO: Ethics, double standards, and a $66bn tech machine